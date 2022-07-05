 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Under the Helmet

Getting to know Devin Culp, the Dawgs celebrate the Fourth, and more realignment fallout.

By Jeff Gorman
NCAA Football: California at Washington Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

I hope you all had a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July. Here’s some Dots:

  • A new video series will be exploring players lives away from the football field, starting with Devin Culp:

  • Always competing:

  • And for your daily dose of realignment, here’s the latest from ESPN:

  • As strength coach Ron McKeefery points out, there’s just one more month until fall camp:

  • Caleb Berry found a new home at the University of Incarnate Word:

