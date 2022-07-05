Dots: Under the Helmet

I hope you all had a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July. Here’s some Dots:
- A new video series will be exploring players lives away from the football field, starting with Devin Culp:
"I represent my city: Spokane, WA"— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 2, 2022
" " featuring @_DevinCulp_ #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/7b31J1KxtF
- Always competing:
Red, White and Boom. Our family celebrated this holiday weekend in style. #PurpleReign #BowDown pic.twitter.com/IjCpmB9VGV— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 5, 2022
- And for your daily dose of realignment, here’s the latest from ESPN:
NEW: Inside the Race for No. 3 -- a deep dive into what's next for the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 5, 2022
The Big 12 is hunting members to grow.
The Pac-12 is vulnerable because of contractual timing.
The ACC faces financial changes and potential growth. https://t.co/zIUArgVy7v
- As strength coach Ron McKeefery points out, there’s just one more month until fall camp:
Happy 4th of July from the Dawgs. Had a great Red, White, and Boom workout with the fellas this past week. Taking it to another level this last month before camp. pic.twitter.com/015GII4db3— Ron McKeefery (@RMcKeefery) July 4, 2022
- In other season countdown news, there’s 60 days until the Huskies kickoff, so Dawgman looks at notable no. 60s who have suited up in the purple and gold.
- After the flurry of commits, ESPN has Washington at no. 21 in this list of the 2023 recruiting rankings.
- Caleb Berry found a new home at the University of Incarnate Word:
Welcome to the 2️⃣1️⃣0️⃣, @Chos1n ‼️✍️ #TheWord pic.twitter.com/p11G9kwXLB— UIW Football (@UIWFootball) July 4, 2022
Loading comments...