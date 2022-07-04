 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Blowin’ Up Like the 4th of July

Fate of Pac-12 in peril, former Husky now Sounder bags first goal, Rowing gets back to winning

By CollinOM
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Inch blows up firecracker Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Happy 4th of July Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

  • On a more satisfying note, UW football has had a flurry of recent commitments coming off a strong recruiting push - a positive sign for what many view as Kalen DeBoer’s most unproven area of coaching. The 2023 class currently sits 2nd behind USC and 16th nationally. View all the current commitments in one easy place.
  • UW soccer alum Dylan Teves - who helped lead the Huskies to the NCAA title game last year - joined the Seattle Sounders as a Homegrown Player over the winter. He scored his first goal as a Sounder on Saturday:

Have a safe and fun 4th of July and Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...