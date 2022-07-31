Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Which Recruits Are Left On The Offensive Board

Happy Sunday Husky Fans. The Husky coaches got some good news earlier this week when 3 star offensive lineman Kahlee Tafai from Leuzinger HS, CA committed to UW (who was the 5th offensive lineman in the class). The Husky coaches have 19 commits in the class and it’s expected that they will likely take another 5-6 commits (there could be even a few more since there are no caps on class size anymore). So the question is whose left on the board (today we look at offense).

At wide receiver the Huskies have 2 commits (4 star wideout Rashid Williams and 3 star wideout Keith Reynolds). It’s likely that the Huskies will take at least 1 more wideout but they could take 2 depending on who they could land. The Huskies are still after Jeremiah McClure a 4 star wideout out of Mater Dei HS, CA and 3 star wideout Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA. Lyons’s visited UW in June and it sounds like McClure will try and visit this fall. Both Lyons and McClure are bigger wideouts that are likely slotted to play on the outside.

At tight end the Huskies need to take 1 tight end and there is 1 target left on the board. That target is Keynon Sadiq a 4 star tight end from Skyline Senior HS, ID. Sadiq narrowed his recruitment down to a top 3 with the Huskies battling Iowa State, and Michigan. Sadiq is an interesting tight end that is more in the mold of Hunter Bryant. The Huskies would love to add Sadiq and a decision is expected soon from him.

It looks like the Huskies will be set on offense outside of the 2 positions I listed above (they have their QB, Oline Class, and RB). The Huskies staff so far has done a great job recruiting offensive recruits and their class is shaping up to be a top 25 class. Keep an eye out on the 4th as the Huskies will be watching the commitment from 4 star safety Jordan Sanford from Mansfield Timberview HS, TX (the Huskies are the favorite it appears).

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.