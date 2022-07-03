Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Get A Flurry Of Commitments

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches have been on a recruiting frenzy over the last week and a half. The Huskies have shot up the recruiting rankings and now sit 16th in the country with 16 commits. The Huskies landed several of their top targets that they hosted last weekend. Last weekend they kicked of their big recruiting weekend landing 4 star defensive end Anthony James from Wylie HS, TX. The Husky coaches were able to beat Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, LSU, Texas, FSU, and Oregon. James has been a very vocal recruiter on social media for the Huskies. Landing James was a very important commitment for the 2023 class, and signaled that Coach Deboer and his staff can land a top 100 recruit in the country.

The Husky coaches also landed 2 very important recruits along the offensive line (from the weekend visits). Landen Hatchett, and Elishah Jackett. Both commitments were needed for offensive line coach Scott Huff. The Huskies were able to beat out a lot of national powers for both commitments (including USC and Oregon for Hatchett, and Texas A&M and Ole Miss for Jackett).

The Huskies hosted 15 visitors over the weekend and so far they have landed 7 of the 13 uncommitted prospects from that weekend (2 of the visitors were already committed to UW). From reading the tee leaves, Crystal balls, and recruiting reports it sounds like there may be a few more commits that will come from the class. Some guys I would pay attention to are 4 star cornerback Curley Reed from Lake Charles Prep HS, LA, 4 star Safety Jordan Sanford from Mansfield Timber HS, TX and 3 star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA.

After the massive recruiting weekend the Husky coaches are now in a dead period for recruiting before it picks back up in July for a few weeks and then again in September. With 16 commits in the class it sounds like is room for 9 more commits and I would expect the Husky coaches will fill a few more spots this summer.

