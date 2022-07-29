 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Kirkland, Cook & Deboer take the stage

Huskies are picked to finish middle of the Pac

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Cal at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football

The Pac-12 championship game will be determined via highest conference winning percentage, rather than a clash of the North and South division champs. The preseason media poll, like the upcoming season’s standings, are presented without any divisional split:

We’ll see how the Utes handle the pressure of being the hunted:

Media members pegged the University of Washington football team to finish sixth as the Huskies continue to pick up the pieces from last season, which probably makes sense as a starting point:

Last season, Odunze posted a team-leading yet somewhat modest 41 catches for 415 yards and a team-high 4 scores:

11:15 on Pac-12 Networks:

Special thanks to Larry Scott for setting the bar so low:

Honoring college football’s most impactful leaders in community service:

3-star true frosh Edge from Arizona:

Hoops

This Saturday at Seattle Pacific University. Early arrival highly suggested. Doors open at 11:45 am at SPU:

Retro Dot

