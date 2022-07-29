If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

The Pac-12 championship game will be determined via highest conference winning percentage, rather than a clash of the North and South division champs. The preseason media poll, like the upcoming season’s standings, are presented without any divisional split:

Washington has been picked to finish sixth in the annual Pac-12 preseason media poll, while Utah was predicted to repeat as Pac-12 champs. (via @mikevorel) https://t.co/CBssxjJZ6P — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 29, 2022

We’ll see how the Utes handle the pressure of being the hunted:

Preseason Pac-12 media poll is out. UW is picked to finish sixth, followed by WSU at 7. Utah picked to repeat as champs. pic.twitter.com/5HcLkuqO1M — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 28, 2022

Media members pegged the University of Washington football team to finish sixth as the Huskies continue to pick up the pieces from last season, which probably makes sense as a starting point:

Pac-12 preseason poll gives Huskies a middle-of-the road finish. https://t.co/nIfRDCEynW — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 29, 2022

Purple and gold looks good in LA. #PurpleReign ☔️ pic.twitter.com/psvhi9DH97 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 28, 2022

Last season, Odunze posted a team-leading yet somewhat modest 41 catches for 415 yards and a team-high 4 scores:

Rome Odunze has been left off a lot of the preseason lists. That probably won't happen again in seasons ahead. https://t.co/Vw4KHzYQbe — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 28, 2022

11:15 on Pac-12 Networks:

@UW_Football’s Alex Cook & Jaxson Kirkland join the set at 11:15a PT / 12:15p MT. pic.twitter.com/eYRCKmnYWi — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 29, 2022

Special thanks to Larry Scott for setting the bar so low:

The Pac-12 will conduct a football media showcase unlike any in conference history Friday in Los Angeles. Here are the top storylines to watch, from @wilnerhotline. https://t.co/nujutcJpBB — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 28, 2022

Honoring college football’s most impactful leaders in community service:

3-star true frosh Edge from Arizona:

Fall camp around the corner, freshman szn around the corner!! Showtime is locked in pic.twitter.com/12ngjivqta — Lance “Showtime” Holtzclaw (@lancefrmdabean) July 28, 2022

Hoops

This Saturday at Seattle Pacific University. Early arrival highly suggested. Doors open at 11:45 am at SPU:

The young star from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington’s own!! @Jmcdaniels7 will be playing Saturday @thecrawsover !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0PpYdGkZ8z — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 29, 2022

Retro Dot

