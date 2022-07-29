Pac-12 Media Day- Open Thread and Updates

Like a jealous ex-lover, the Pac-12 has descended on the home of those who have spurned it. While USC and UCLA are technically still in the conference for now, the conference’s annual media day in Los Angeles has a foreboding air about it. We will be updating developments through the day, so check back for news as it hits.

8:35 AM: Pac-12 Media Day Opens with a Bang

Whoever laid out the format for media day did not save the biggest news for last. Conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff opened the ceremonies with his first public address since the news that USC and UCLA would leave the Pac-12 for the Big 10. Kliavkoff expressed disappointment with those schools and lamented that revenue generation has seemingly overtaken all other considerations in college sports. At the same time, he expressed optimism about a future Pac media rights deal, the ability of the remaining programs to recruit in all sports, and the prospect of expansion.

George Kliavkoff: "The decisions we make in our future will determine whether we head toward a world in which a small handful of conferences are playing professional sports." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 29, 2022

Kliavkoff says in college athletics "a singular focus on money will certainly cause more harm than good." — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 29, 2022