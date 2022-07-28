Thursday Dots: Big Ol’ Commitment

Good morning-ish. Here’s some dots!
I want to first thank my mom for supporting me in everything.Lastly I want to thank the coaching staff at uw for believing in me. With that being said I’m excited to announce I am now committed to UW #godawg @GregBiggins @Leuzinger_FB @UW_Football @BManu86 @recruitcoachmc pic.twitter.com/wgUma4rV5h— Kahlee Tafai (@KahleeTafai_) July 28, 2022
Other than the new commit, some dots:
- Mike Vorel has a question for each UW rep at media day plus George Kliavkoff.
- The Athletic has a Pac-12 mailbag including thoughts from Caple.
BBK has had some unfortunate injury luck but at least he gets to stay in Seattle:
As expected, Ben Burr-Kirven cleared waivers today and reverted to Seattle's Injured Reserve list and does not count against 90-man limit. Carroll said he had a recent surgery to repair nerve damage in his knee and that "it just takes a long time for it to recover.''— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 27, 2022
This is fun:
Special thank you to the @Mariners for having @bayleekling out tonight to throw the first pitch❕#MightyAreTheWomen x #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/VC3QwJDAgA— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) July 27, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
