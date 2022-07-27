Washington got good news on this sunny summer evening when California Offensive Lineman Kahlee Tafai announced is commitment to the Huskies. He becomes the 5th OL in the class of 2023 so far and the 19th overall.

I want to first thank my mom for supporting me in everything.Lastly I want to thank the coaching staff at uw for believing in me. With that being said I’m excited to announce I am now committed to UW #godawg @GregBiggins @Leuzinger_FB @UW_Football @BManu86 @recruitcoachmc pic.twitter.com/wgUma4rV5h — Kahlee Tafai (@KahleeTafai_) July 28, 2022

The 6’6, 300 lb offensive tackle out of Lawndale, California is ranked as the 142nd overall prospect in the state by 247 Sports. At the moment he is unranked in the composite but that will change once he’s included by the other major recruiting services as will happen after a commitment to a P5 school. He selected the Dawgs over offers from fellow Pac-12 schools Oregon, Utah, Oregon State, and Arizona. Washington got Tafai to visit unofficially back in May and managed to hold off other schools despite a pair of official visits to Arizona and Oregon State before the July dead period.

This move is a little bit of a surprise because most assumed that Washington would be done recruiting along the offensive line after already bringing in 4 at that spot (Elijah Jackett, Soane Faasolo, Zachary Henning, and Landen Hatchett). However, it looks like the coaching staff is putting an emphasis at adding bodies to an already crowded position group. We’ll see if that means there’s already some known attrition expecting to be coming. There are currently 3 seniors along the OL (Corey Luciano, Jaxson Kirkland, and Henry Bainivalu) and it’s unlikely though not impossible that anyone else will be leaving early for the NFL Draft.

Here are Tafai’s junior year highlights.