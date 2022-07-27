Wednesday Dots: Leaders of the Pac

Whoa, in a couple of days they come and take me away

The only Husky who made first team All Pac-12 wasn’t even supposed to be on the team this year, but Jaxson Kirkland’s untimely injury and draft withdrawal landed him the honor. Further down the ballot, ZTF, Eddie Ulofoshio, Carson Bruener, Jalen McMillan, and Giles Jackson made the second or honorable mention teams.

As disastrous as the Pac-12 Network has been for the conference, Jon Willner notes that there may be a silver lining in the next round of media rights negotiations. The Network created an infrastructure to produce content efficiently and cost effectively, which may make it a useful bargaining chip in dealing with ESPN and Fox.

Speaking of Pac-12 media rights, Stuart Mandel breaks down some of the viewership numbers for the Pac-12. He finds that USC and UCLA are valuable programs, but that UW, Oregon, and even Stanford also draw extremely well and should anchor an attractive package.

One of the big successes of Kalen DeBoer’s early tenure has been luring JaMarcus Shepherd away from Purdue as the WR Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator. Mike Vorel profiled Shepherd to see where he gets his energy and charisma.

While Tuesday was an exciting day for a couple of current Husky linebackers, it was less good news for one of the best of the last decade. Ben Burr-Kirven was cut by the Seahawks a year after a torn ACL prevented his emergence with the team.

