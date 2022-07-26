Dots: Media day seniors

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
- Coach DeBoer is bringing DB Alex Cook and OL Jaxson Kirkland with him down to LA for Pac-12 Media Day. Some other interesting selections here too:
How about the Pac-12 bringing six OL to media days and only four QBs? pic.twitter.com/ejgsZbbJNk— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) July 25, 2022
- George Kliavkoff hasn’t uttered a word since the USC/UCLA news, but on Friday he’ll have to face the cameras and Pac-12 media.
- Dawgman previews the offensive line before fall camp.
- Wilner telling us how it is:
FB drives realignment and the new Big 12 has:— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 25, 2022
- 4 teams that weren't good enuf until death knocked
- Kansas
- 3 avg teams in small markets: TTU, ISU, KSU
- Baylor, OSU, TCU, WVU
Our Pac-12 odds haven't changed:
survival -4 vs extinction
Greatest threat: panic
- That’s an “I just made a lot of money” smile:
July 24, 2022
