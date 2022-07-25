Football Dots
- Christian Caple writes about Washington’s recruitment of Reggie Williams and how the Dawgs landed maybe the best receiver in state history by a hair over Michigan.
- Stewart Mandel looks at the television numbers of the Pac-12 and Big 12 and the Pac may be in better position than you might think.
- Jon Wilner has 5 thoughts on the Pac-12 with regards to realignment including the difficulty of the timing window for UW and Oregon.
- 247 Sports went through to predict the record of every new power conference coach which obviously includes Washington and Kalen DeBoer.
- The Huskies on Friday missed out on 4-star tight end target Jackson Bowers who instead committed to BYU. Washington’s last realistic target is Kenyon Saidq who is rumored to be leaning towards Michigan and it’s unclear what the backup plan is for UW at that position if they also miss out on Kenyon.
- This upcoming Friday will be Pac-12 Media Day. I’m sure George Kliavkoff is absolutely dreading his opening press conference and media availability.
FYI, UW’s player representatives at this week’s Pac-12 Media Day are offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland and safety Alex Cook.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 24, 2022
Man it’s almost August! Can’t wait to enroll at UW in January #imcomongtoplay #imcomingtowin pic.twitter.com/kBTVu1hNX4— Anthony James II (@AntJamesII) July 23, 2022
- It was a good effort.
From 1993. The batting average here wasn't good, but a world with Cincinnati and Memphis in the SEC and Tulsa in the Big 16 is one I would enjoy living in. pic.twitter.com/oZSAwzzvkU— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) July 25, 2022
Basketball Dots
- You can see several Huskies in the new Macklemore music video including a close-up for Isaiah Thomas plus appearances by current Dawgs Keion Brooks and Cole Bajema.
WOOF! WOOF!— WNBA (@WNBA) July 24, 2022
Plum-Dawg led all scorers in the Aces' playoff-clinching win over the Sparks @kelseyplum10: 29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL pic.twitter.com/trx2lGvfZH
Loading comments...