Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At What’s Next In Recruiting

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff has taken some time off before the start of the season. So far they have 18 commits in the 2023 class, which ranks 22nd in the country currently. It sounds like the staff will try to take a full class (25 or more) so there is room for some more commits in the class. The next domino in the class is 4 star safety Jordan Sanford from Mansfield Timberview HS, TX, who is one of their top targets and is set to announce on August 4th. The Huskies are in a good position with Sanford and by all expectations it sounds like Huskies will reel him in. Assuming that the staff can reel in Sanford they will likely be done with their DB recruiting with a class of Curley Reed, Vincent Holmes, Leroy Bryant, and Diesel Gordon.

There are a few other prospects that may be close to deciding and keeping an eye on. Those prospects are 3 star inside linebacker Victory Johnson from Cathedral Catholic HS, CA and Gavin Geweniger from Chaparral HS, AZ (both visited in June). The Huskies would love to add both players and if they could land Johnson they would wrap up their linebacker recruiting and with Geweniger they would probably close out their defensive line recruiting as well.

The Huskies won’t likely host anymore prospects until the season starts, however once the season starts I would expect that the Husky staff tries and bring some of their top targets left in.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.