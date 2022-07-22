 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Jaxson Kirkland encouraged to bulk up, and he has

How much of that weight is just Mac & Cheese?

By John Sayler
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Cal at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Kalen DeBoer’s 2023 class is ranked 18th in the country, and second in the Pac-12.

Mike Vorel knows things:

We actually want to see the younger Otton wear an exclamation mark in parenthesis after his 87.

Twenty pounds of smoked Mac & Cheese:

Yes, they can eat. But will they EAT this fall:

While nearly half of the Husky roster was encouraged to lose weight once DeBoer brought strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery with him, Kirkland apparently has everyone’s blessing to bulk up.

If these guys can’t get you excited, well, then you are a pretty normal person. Good info though:

Pro Dawgs

Retro Dot

WVU? Haha.

