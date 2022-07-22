If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Kalen DeBoer’s 2023 class is ranked 18th in the country, and second in the Pac-12.

With fall camp fast approaching, and roughly seven slots to fill, @mikevorel assesses the commits and top remaining targets in UW's suddenly surging 2023 class. https://t.co/kcjpRfaoHL — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 22, 2022

Mike Vorel knows things:

We've yet to get an official fall camp schedule, but expect the first practice to be Aug. 4 and for UW to practice six days a week, with Mondays being the off day. https://t.co/wdXiyZciSQ — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 21, 2022

We actually want to see the younger Otton wear an exclamation mark in parenthesis after his 87.

Some new UW numbers



RB/WR Will Nixon: 8

LB Kris Moll: 9

WR Denzel Boston: 12

S Tristan Dunn: 12

RB Wayne Taulapapa: 21

CB Jaivion Green: 22

Edge Lance Holtzclaw: 41

Edge Sekai Afoa-Asoau: 46

TE Ryan Otton: 87 (!)

DL Jayvon Parker: 94

DL Armon Parker: 95 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 21, 2022

Twenty pounds of smoked Mac & Cheese:

Trench Dawg BBQ 2022 last night. Cooked all day for roughly 30 lbs of Pulled Pork, 20 lbs of smoked sausage, 30 lbs of leg quarters, and 20 lbs of smoked Mac&Cheese…felt it on the scale and in the run today ‍♂️ #TrenchDawgs #RideTheLightning @BigGreenEgg pic.twitter.com/atRtUEgHI4 — Coach Scott Huff (@scotthuffUW) July 21, 2022

Yes, they can eat. But will they EAT this fall:

The Husky O-line was a 2021 disappointment. There's still a lot of hope for these guys. https://t.co/RM2E8iCE4A — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 21, 2022

While nearly half of the Husky roster was encouraged to lose weight once DeBoer brought strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery with him, Kirkland apparently has everyone’s blessing to bulk up.

Jaxson Kirkland is back for a sixth UW season. A heavier Kirkland. See how much more. https://t.co/iGnvUbB2IS — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 21, 2022

If these guys can’t get you excited, well, then you are a pretty normal person. Good info though:

It's Episode 13 of Say Who, Say Pod, hosted by @dannyoneil and myself.



— A governor is mad.

— Danny is mad.

— Does realignment talk make you less excited for the 2022 season?

— Who are UW's most important players?

— "A mother ... OF CHILDREN!!!"https://t.co/Hs1o4dvus8 — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 21, 2022

Pro Dawgs

Got to deliver a painting to @Chiefs first rounder @trent_mcduffie today! Extremely nice and humble guy, what a pleasure! Can't wait to see him and the rest of the boys on the field. pic.twitter.com/YMUSyyKR2p — Chris Chancey (@chris_chancey) July 20, 2022

