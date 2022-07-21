Thursday Dots: Derby Dawgs

Good morning/almost afternoon. To the dots!

Something something CFB is run by corporations and the fact that the left coast can get one of those corporations money due to their exclusive time zone might save it or something (dr;td) (didn’t read; too depressed)

If this had been the case this off-season, Jake Haener might be a Washington Husky right now https://t.co/Y0wAUTUr2j — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 21, 2022

Huge s/o to @KalenDeBoer for allowing our FSP Strength staff to watch the Dawgs Grind today! There is always more ways to get better and that’s all our team continues to try and do! Extremely thankful for the Hometown dawgs and the love they showed! #PurpleRain☔️ #HomeTownreg pic.twitter.com/MNeY593Vcg — Tracy Ford (@TFordFSP) July 20, 2022

CFB money is so dumb:

News: Kirby Smart and Georgia announce a new contract, 10 years for a total of more than $100 million. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) July 21, 2022

Max posted this on UWDP to be a lil sh*t and now I’m posting this here to be a further lil sh*t:

I was just going about my day and then this had to remind me about the Locker unsportsmanlike conduct penalty game so now you get to think about it too. https://t.co/fQiC6tuusF — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) July 20, 2022

And, lastly, a familiar face acting familiarly (all the way down at the bottom):

Why waste time say lot word when few word do trick https://t.co/BXKJtXuaC6 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) July 21, 2022

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.