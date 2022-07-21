Q & A With A 3-Star Linebacker Target

Happy Thursday Husky Fans. Today I wanted to share a Q&A I had with 3-star linebacker Victory Johnson from Cathedral Catholic HS, CA. Rated as 51st best linebacker, Johnson holds offers from UW, Utah, USC, ASU, Arizona, and Colorado. The Huskies hosted him the last weekend in June, and here is what Johnson had to say about the visit and his recruitment.

The Husky staff has been recruiting you for a while. Are they recruiting you inside or on the edge?

One of the things that Coach Inge loves about me is that I have the ability to play both inside backer and out as an edge. He sees me as someone who could play as a Mike Will and Sam.

What are your impressions of Coach Deboer and his staff?

The first thing that immediately stuck out to me was the entire staff’s genuine love for both the team and each other. It’s extremely easy to tell that everyone has the same vision but different backgrounds which is amazing to see.

How was your visit to UW that last weekend of June and what was the highlight of it?

My visit in June was absolutely amazing! The highlight for me was seeing how well the team works together as well as how they fully believe in Coach DeBoer’s vision for the program

How would you describe yourself as a player?

I would describe myself as a relentless, passionate, and versatile linebacker whose advanced mental game will punish you pre-snap.

What other schools besides UW are you looking at?

I’ve been in talks with ASU, USC, and Colorado as well.

What are the most important things you are looking for in the school you commit to?

The most important things I look for in a school are a valuable degree that will matter once the NFL is done, a culture in the program that will push me to be a better player and man, and connections for life after sports.

When are you looking to commit?

I don’t have an exact timeline for when I’m going to commit right now.

Are you planning on graduating early and enrolling early?

I am currently working with my high school administration to graduate early but I plan on doing so.

The Husky staff would love to add Johnson to an already good linebacker class which includes 3-star Deven Bryant, and Jordan Whitney. Here are some of highlights.

