Wednesday Dots: Meet and Confer

- Mike Vorel from the Seattle Times has been all over the realignment developments from a UW perspective. His latest piece goes into detail on the priorities UW has to keep at the top of the list when evaluating alignment opportunities. According to Vorel, access to the CFP, in whatever form it takes, should be a requirement.
- Over at The Athletic, Stuart Mandel examines realignment progress from a wider lens. He notes that the unholy alliance between the TV networks and conference execs has prioritized money over fan experience and left many supporters out in the cold.
- Christian Caple takes a novel approach and looks at the actual football team, ranking the 22 most important players. A year after the run defense spelled doom week after week, it makes sense that two defensive linemen would headline the list.
- At SI, Dan Raley catalogs the seven running backs still in competition to take the top spot on the depth chart. As many have surmised, it looks like Aaron Dumas might have the inside track to a starting job due to his balanced skill set.
ACC's Jim Phillips if he is confident ACC schools will honor remaining 14 years of Grant of Rights: "Everything is on the table. We understand what that revenue means moving forward. As far as the next few years, I like where we're going"— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 20, 2022
@bayleekling & @simplyseattle have something coming soon.. #TheFutureIsPurple ☔️ pic.twitter.com/Ilokredc0V— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) July 20, 2022
I will be announcing in the Lincoln High cafeteria (anyone welcome) and on instagram live @bouncy.beni https://t.co/IKJMbyPt5o— (@beni_ngoyi) July 19, 2022
One week since I made the best decision of my life!! GO DAWGS☔️ ☔️ ☔️ #bowdown #huskynation #UW #deathrow pic.twitter.com/6AQWZPvnV6— Elinneus Davis (@ElinneusDavis) July 19, 2022
