 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dots: Top 22

Ranking players, intriguing conference realignment matchups, and a nice view of Seattle

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

AP

Both Pac-12 media day and Washington’s fall camp are right around the corner, which means lots of pre-season content is coming. To the Dots!

  • Well, his mom says it’s okay! Happy Birthday Geirean Hatchett!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...