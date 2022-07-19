Dots: Top 22

Both Pac-12 media day and Washington’s fall camp are right around the corner, which means lots of pre-season content is coming. To the Dots!
- Maybe it’s just me, but I love a player ranking. Christian Caple at The Athletic ranks the 22 most important players on Washington’s roster as it heads into fall camp.
- Mike Vorel dives into the world of hypothetical matchups, looking at the most intriguing games Washington could play in some sort of Pac-12/Big 12/ACC mega conference.
- But, as we learned last night, Big 12/Pac-12 partnership talks have officially ended.
- Here’s a Pac-12 preview from TCU fan site, Killer Frogs.
- Well, his mom says it’s okay! Happy Birthday Geirean Hatchett!
Happy birthday G! If you see him today buy him a beer - he’s legal!!! pic.twitter.com/xRHXl2F67m— Jana Hatchett (@JanaHatchett) July 19, 2022
Goodnight Seattle pic.twitter.com/IgoED2QMcF— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 19, 2022
