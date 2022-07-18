Football Dots
- Do you enjoy the cutaways during every home game of a Seattle team on a major network to people throwing dead fish? Check out photos of UW athletes holding said dead fish! (Can you tell I’m not really a fishing guy? But I won’t judge since it earned some sweet sweet NIL dollars for the squad.)
Unsurprisingly, Tuli Letuligasenoa pulled in the biggest salmon at the NIL Dawg Derby event, weighing in at 18.1 pounds. pic.twitter.com/J1MPLcD2gu— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 16, 2022
- Husky fans might be interested in the announcement from 4-star Texas safety Jordan Sanford in a few weeks...
Announcing my commitment August 4th.— Jordan Sanford (@jordanxsanford) July 17, 2022
- Miss the days of sitting in the Dawg Pack? Well if you act now (through today) you can get cheap tickets to help fill out the student section before classes start for the first 2 non-conference games.
⭐️⭐️⭐️ Washington commit Vincent Holmes checking in at South County Classic @adamgorney | @UWDawgReport | @vincentholmes18 | @RyanYoungRivals pic.twitter.com/kA4W9fFViC— Rivals (@Rivals) July 16, 2022
We’re looking forward to the free camp coming up to benefit Richmond Jr. Football on Saturday 7/23. Just confirmed that @D_Morris5 and @camdensirmon will be joining @GeireanHatchett and @MatteoMele2 at the camp. Sign up those kids now at https://t.co/g8wcVpBGQJ pic.twitter.com/n3u0ZIcPGx— Montlake Players Camps, LLC (@montlakeplayers) July 18, 2022
Basketball Dots
- It was the first weekend of the Jamal Crawford-run CrawsOver summer league and there is at least one current or former Husky on every team. 10 of the 13 current scholarship Dawgs are participating with Koren Johnson, Samuel Ariyibi, and Jamal Bey as the exceptions.
- There were some big performances already from new additions including: Team-high 22 points from incoming freshman Tyler Linhardt, team-high 21 points from Franck Kepnang, 26 points and 10 rebounds from Keion Brooks, and 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists from Noah Williams.
2022 Official Rosters at #TheCrawsOver Pro Am. pic.twitter.com/YBPiovoYY8— TheCrawsOver (@thecrawsover) July 17, 2022
All Star MVP on Sunday, Fashion Deal four days later. @Kelseyplum10 breaking glass ceilings with XFL Co Founder and partner to Dwayne “@TheRock” Johnson, @DanyGarciaCo’s Brand GSTQ (God Save The Queen). https://t.co/MmTmCcgH4Q— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 15, 2022
Washington Athletics Dots
I’m so excited to finally announce that I will spend this year as a graduate assistant for the University of Washington softball program. I can’t say thank you enough to everyone who helped me get here and to @CoachTarr for taking a chance on me! I can’t wait to get started pic.twitter.com/58dczOQu47— Courtney Ogle (@courtney_ogle12) July 17, 2022
