Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The Board

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky recruiting class has jumped into the top 25 after the commitment from Curley Reed this last week. With 18 commitments the class is getting pretty full but there is still some room left and it sounds like the staff will take a full 25 in the class. Here is a look at some of the guys who are left on the board:

4 star safety Jordan Sanford from Mansfield Timberview HS, TX visited UW the last weekend of June. The Huskies are battling Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and SMU for his commitment. Rated as the 21st safety in the country, Sanford is set to commit on the 4th of August. It sounds like the Huskies have the inside track to land his commitment. With 10.55 speed, Sanford has the ability to cover a ton of ground on the back end and the Huskies are looking at adding at least 1 more DB in the class.

3 star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA was also in town for a visit on the last weekend of June. Rated as the 51st best wideout in the class, Lyons holds offers from half of the pac 12. The Huskies were one of the first major offers for Lyons, and it looks like they are the favorite to land him. Listed at around 6’2” and around 170 pounds, Lyons has good size and speed for the position. The Husky staff is looking at adding 2 more wideouts to the 2 wideouts they already have (Keith Reynolds and Rashid Williams). The Husky coaches are also after 3 star wideout Beni Ngoyi from Lincoln HS, NE. Rated as the 149th best wideout in the 2023 class, Ngoyi is primarily looking at Iowa State and UW. The Huskies would love to add the 6’4” wideout to their 2023 class. Ngoyi also visited in June (at the beginning of the month). Right now the edge lies with Iowa State it sounds like but it could go either way when he decides to commit.

3 star defensive lineman Gavin Geweniger from Chaparral HS, AZ visited UW late in June. Rated as the 114th best defensive lineman in the class, Geweniger has over half of the pac 12 but he is looking primarily at UW, Stanford, Arizona, and Colorado. Listed at 6’4” and around 260 pounds, Geweniger is being recruited as an interior or 5 tech defensive lineman by the Huskies. The Husky staff would like to add another defensive lineman in the class and Geweniger is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

At tight end the Huskies are after 2 primary targets who are both 4 stars Jackson Bowers from Mountain View HS, AZ and 4 star Kenyon Sadiq from Skyline Senior HS, ID. Both Sadiq and Bowers visited in June and the Huskies are looking at probably only bringing in 1 tight end in the class. With Bowers they are battling BYU for his commitment (it sounds like BYU is in the lead right now, but he still hasn’t committed yet). With Sadiq they are battling Michigan primarily, and it also sounds like Michigan is in the lead for now with him (also not committed). Bowers is more of a traditional tight end whereas Sadiq is more of a “Hunter Bryant” type of tight end. The Huskies would love to add either and they will continue to battle it out for their commitments.

3 star inside linebacker Victory Johnson from Cathedral Catholic HS, CA also visited UW in June. Listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds, Johnson has the ability to play inside and also on the edge. 247sports has him rated as the 51st best inside linebacker in the class. The Huskies already have 2 inside backers in the class and they would take another if they could land Johnson.

At defensive end the Husky staff is after another edge player and there are 2 players that they have a realistic shot at 3 stars Jaeden Moore from Central Valley HS, CA and Trey Wilson from Lakeview Centennial HS, TX. Both Moore and Wilson visited UW in June (the same weekend) and both players are highly coveted by the Husky staff. Wilson is rated as the 100th best defensive lineman by 247sports, and the Huskies are battling Baylor, USC, and Utah for his commitment (it sounds like Baylor is in the lead right now). Moore, who is rated as the 38th best edge in the 2023 class, is looking mostly at Arizona, Cal and UW (with Cal seemingly holding the edge in his recruitment). The Huskies already have Jacob Lane and Anthony James (who can play edge) in the 2023 class and either Moore or Wilson would be big pickups in the class.

There are several other players on the board but these are the guys I would watch most closely right now. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.