Football
Mailbags
Caple: We all know where this is ultimately headed — two superconferences, including more than the 32 members committed at present — and I can’t fathom Washington or Oregon being excluded. What happens in the interim is anyone’s guess.
Speculating on realignment leverage, what Pac-12 uncertainty might do to UW's recruiting, my best guess at remaining spots in the 2023 class and an appreciation of John Prine in today's mailbag.https://t.co/66bNbGWvqu— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 14, 2022
Vorel: When it comes to closing the seismic revenue gap between the Pac-12 and college football’s Two Towers, it’s time for commissioner George Kliavkoff to get creative … or the conference he oversees may buckle and sink into the sea.
In today's mailbag: a (kind of?) educated guess on UW's conference destination, possible realignment recruiting implications, and question marks heading into the Huskies' fall camp https://t.co/ynLhGj27TW— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 14, 2022
Jordan Perryman came to Montlake to start at cornerback, earn all-conference honors and find his way to the NFL, same as at UC Davis. He just wanted to experience a bigger stage, gesturing in a sweeping motion to Husky Stadium’s double-deck grandness to emphasis his point.
Every UW corner is a sophomore or freshman ... except Jordan Perryman. https://t.co/cFdJC0Zqey— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 14, 2022
It’s nice to be desired:
P5 Desirability Rankings - Most Coveted Schools in Realignment:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) July 14, 2022
1. Ohio State
9. USC
15. Washington
17. Stanford
18. UCLA
22. Oregon
30. ASU
35. Utah
41. BYU
46. Cal
57. Colorado
61. Arizona
64. WSU
67. Oregon State
https://t.co/07epIFbYu0
Cornerback Curley Reed is a big “get” for Kalen Deboer & staff:
When UW beats out LSU, half the SEC, USC and Oregon for a 4-star corner from Louisiana… something special is going on on Montlake, and I’m here for it! #TheJuiceIsLoose #GoHuskies https://t.co/qQPXBYoKqF— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) July 15, 2022
Interesting addition for the #Huskies out of Louisiana. Fits the mold of what the last guy typically liked at defensive back, long and physical with some athletic upside to mold. Reed will be a good case study on how the transition from The Boot to the PNW works out. https://t.co/C8mcE64pui— Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) July 14, 2022
Breaking: On300 CB Curley Reed commits to Washington— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 14, 2022
Seattle is “huge and full of opportunities” and it “instantly hit him” during his official visit
More from @d1curloo: https://t.co/wAUgfehHAU pic.twitter.com/SgmzqsXQSQ
Reed is the 18th verbal commit for Washington’s 2023 recruiting class, and the 14th commit from official visits that took place during the last week of June:
Here's more on the breaking news that @UW_Football picked up their 18th verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class when Curley Reed (@d1curloo) announced his choice via Twitter. @Dawgman247 #GoHuskies #DawgPack #DeathRow #woof https://t.co/SCbuqtlIfW— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) July 14, 2022
Misc Dot
8 Husky student-athletes, 6 staff members & coaches, 1 transformational experience— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) July 14, 2022
UW representatives traveled to Houston, Tex. to join over 750 attendees for the annual @BSASummit.
@UW_Football x @UW_WSoccer x @UW_WBB x @UWGymnastics x @UWVolleyball x @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/mEV6gG156P
Retro Dot
This 4-star corner worked out pretty well:
