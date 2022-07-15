If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Mailbags

Caple: We all know where this is ultimately headed — two superconferences, including more than the 32 members committed at present — and I can’t fathom Washington or Oregon being excluded. What happens in the interim is anyone’s guess.

Speculating on realignment leverage, what Pac-12 uncertainty might do to UW's recruiting, my best guess at remaining spots in the 2023 class and an appreciation of John Prine in today's mailbag.https://t.co/66bNbGWvqu — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 14, 2022

Vorel: When it comes to closing the seismic revenue gap between the Pac-12 and college football’s Two Towers, it’s time for commissioner George Kliavkoff to get creative … or the conference he oversees may buckle and sink into the sea.

In today's mailbag: a (kind of?) educated guess on UW's conference destination, possible realignment recruiting implications, and question marks heading into the Huskies' fall camp https://t.co/ynLhGj27TW — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) July 14, 2022

Jordan Perryman came to Montlake to start at cornerback, earn all-conference honors and find his way to the NFL, same as at UC Davis. He just wanted to experience a bigger stage, gesturing in a sweeping motion to Husky Stadium’s double-deck grandness to emphasis his point.

Every UW corner is a sophomore or freshman ... except Jordan Perryman. https://t.co/cFdJC0Zqey — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) July 14, 2022

It’s nice to be desired:

P5 Desirability Rankings - Most Coveted Schools in Realignment:



1. Ohio State

9. USC

15. Washington

17. Stanford

18. UCLA

22. Oregon

30. ASU

35. Utah

41. BYU

46. Cal

57. Colorado

61. Arizona

64. WSU

67. Oregon State



https://t.co/07epIFbYu0 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) July 14, 2022

Cornerback Curley Reed is a big “get” for Kalen Deboer & staff:

When UW beats out LSU, half the SEC, USC and Oregon for a 4-star corner from Louisiana… something special is going on on Montlake, and I’m here for it! #TheJuiceIsLoose #GoHuskies https://t.co/qQPXBYoKqF — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) July 15, 2022

Interesting addition for the #Huskies out of Louisiana. Fits the mold of what the last guy typically liked at defensive back, long and physical with some athletic upside to mold. Reed will be a good case study on how the transition from The Boot to the PNW works out. https://t.co/C8mcE64pui — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) July 14, 2022

Breaking: On300 CB Curley Reed commits to Washington



Seattle is “huge and full of opportunities” and it “instantly hit him” during his official visit



More from @d1curloo: https://t.co/wAUgfehHAU pic.twitter.com/SgmzqsXQSQ — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 14, 2022

Reed is the 18th verbal commit for Washington’s 2023 recruiting class, and the 14th commit from official visits that took place during the last week of June:

Misc Dot

8 Husky student-athletes, 6 staff members & coaches, 1 transformational experience



UW representatives traveled to Houston, Tex. to join over 750 attendees for the annual @BSASummit.



@UW_Football x @UW_WSoccer x @UW_WBB x @UWGymnastics x @UWVolleyball x @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/mEV6gG156P — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) July 14, 2022

