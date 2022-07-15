 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Perryman brings needed experience to UW secondary

UC Davis transfer is the Huskies’ most seasoned cornerback

By John Sayler
UC Davis v Weber State Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Football

Mailbags

Caple: We all know where this is ultimately headed — two superconferences, including more than the 32 members committed at present — and I can’t fathom Washington or Oregon being excluded. What happens in the interim is anyone’s guess.

Vorel: When it comes to closing the seismic revenue gap between the Pac-12 and college football’s Two Towers, it’s time for commissioner George Kliavkoff to get creative … or the conference he oversees may buckle and sink into the sea.

Jordan Perryman came to Montlake to start at cornerback, earn all-conference honors and find his way to the NFL, same as at UC Davis. He just wanted to experience a bigger stage, gesturing in a sweeping motion to Husky Stadium’s double-deck grandness to emphasis his point.

It’s nice to be desired:

Cornerback Curley Reed is a big “get” for Kalen Deboer & staff:

Reed is the 18th verbal commit for Washington’s 2023 recruiting class, and the 14th commit from official visits that took place during the last week of June:

Misc Dot

Retro Dot

This 4-star corner worked out pretty well:

.

