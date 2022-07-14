 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday dots: RIP Spencer

Rivalry aside, just for a moment.

By Gabey Lucas
Oregon v Stanford Photo by David Madison/Getty Images

Less than 48 hours til the weekend, you can do it!

Unfortunately today’s a day where you’re reminded that there are a lot of things more important than sports. RIP Spencer, sending love out to Oregon today:

Hearts going out to the Oregon community today and all his friends and family.

Washington target from Louisiana committing today:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

