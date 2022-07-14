Thursday dots: RIP Spencer

Less than 48 hours til the weekend, you can do it!

Unfortunately today’s a day where you’re reminded that there are a lot of things more important than sports. RIP Spencer, sending love out to Oregon today:

He was never going to be defined by circumstances out of his control and seemed to find and bring joy wherever he went. This man is gone far too soon & sending all he impacted so much love. Let’s continue to tell/share his story. ❤️@Pac12Network — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) July 14, 2022

When we took our staff to visit Oregon this spring, we ran into Spencer one night when we were out for dinner. He ended up hanging out with us for a while and we got a glimpse into what a smart, creative, caring young man he was. So sad to hear this news. RIP Spencer https://t.co/41Nv87rlkf — Jason Mohns (@CoachMohns) July 14, 2022

Hearts going out to the Oregon community today and all his friends and family.

Washington target from Louisiana committing today:

Reed was part of UW's big official visit week at the end of June that has resulted in 11 commitments since it started. https://t.co/1jYWggYkdt — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) July 14, 2022

Source: Unless #Pac12 schools make a panic move, "I wouldn't be surprised if they go the whole season" before future of conference is resolved. "There is no rush." — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 13, 2022

