Woof: Huskies Land Elite Louisiana Cornerback

The Husky coaches continued their hot streak in recruiting when they reeled in 4-star cornerback Curley Reed from Lake Charles Prep HS, LA. Reed, who is rated as the 18th best cornerback in the 2023 class and 187th overall by 247 Sports.

Gonna be a hell of a story... pic.twitter.com/M3FKU2aFL7 — Curley “Lockdown”reed 3rd (@d1curloo) July 14, 2022

Listed at 6’1” and around 180 pounds, Curley is a lockdown cornerback and this is a massive get for Washington. The Dawgs beat out Florida State, Miami, LSU, Oregon, USC, and TCU for his commitment. Reed becomes the 3rd cornerback that Washington has added in the class of 2023 along with Diesel Gordon and Leroy Bryant. Incoming UC Davis grad transfer Jordan Perryman is the only corner on his last year of eligibility but UW is down a player after the late transfer of Jacobe Covington and it’s reasonable to think one more spot could open up through attrition after the season.

Curley missed last season due to a torn ACL suffered in an August scrimmage but prior to that he had 39 tackles, 3 pass break ups and 1 interception. When he played though, as a sophomore he really showcased his skill set and he will be a valuable piece for the Husky defense.

The commitment of Reed marks the 2nd four-star recruit from outside of the West region that the Huskies have gotten out of Washington’s big official visit weekend at the end of June. In the Petersen/Lake eras Washington got only 2 commitments combined from 4-stars outside the West region (RB Emeka Megwa and DL Levi Onwuzurike both from Texas). Reed didn’t even have a publicly reported UW offer before he surprisingly announced he was taking an official visit so this is an amazing job by the coaching staff to get the commitment to happen in a relatively short amount of time.

Curley is the 4th four-star and the 18th commit in the 2023 class.