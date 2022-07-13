Wednesday Dots: E-line on the D-line

Now all the vampires walkin’ through the Valley

Move west down Ventura boulevard

And all the bad boys are standing in the shadows

And the good girls are home with broken Dots

The big news of the day is the big man from Minnesota. Elinneus Davis from Moorhead joined the UW recruiting class as a high upside DT. Christian Caple broke down the addition for The Athletic.

Mike Vorel had his own take on Davis. He highlights how rare it has been for the Dawgs to pull players from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Hopefully Davis can make his mark as a Moorhead Spuds great, like longtime holder of the school record in the 100m backstroke, my mom.

In addition to his well-written commitment post, Davis talked to 247’s Scott Eklund to explain his decision making process.

Away from football, the Husky tennis team earned academic honors all over the men's and women's teams. Congrats to those with GPAs above 3.5.