 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: E-line on the D-line

Huskies add a big body to the defense

By andrewberg7
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Oregon v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Now all the vampires walkin’ through the Valley

Move west down Ventura boulevard

And all the bad boys are standing in the shadows

And the good girls are home with broken Dots

  • The big news of the day is the big man from Minnesota. Elinneus Davis from Moorhead joined the UW recruiting class as a high upside DT. Christian Caple broke down the addition for The Athletic.

  • Mike Vorel had his own take on Davis. He highlights how rare it has been for the Dawgs to pull players from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Hopefully Davis can make his mark as a Moorhead Spuds great, like longtime holder of the school record in the 100m backstroke, my mom.

  • Away from football, the Husky tennis team earned academic honors all over the men's and women's teams. Congrats to those with GPAs above 3.5.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...