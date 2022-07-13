Wednesday Dots: E-line on the D-line

Now all the vampires walkin’ through the Valley
- The big news of the day is the big man from Minnesota. Elinneus Davis from Moorhead joined the UW recruiting class as a high upside DT. Christian Caple broke down the addition for The Athletic.
- Mike Vorel had his own take on Davis. He highlights how rare it has been for the Dawgs to pull players from the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Hopefully Davis can make his mark as a Moorhead Spuds great, like longtime holder of the school record in the 100m backstroke, my mom.
- In addition to his well-written commitment post, Davis talked to 247’s Scott Eklund to explain his decision making process.
- Away from football, the Husky tennis team earned academic honors all over the men's and women's teams. Congrats to those with GPAs above 3.5.
Husky Perfection☔️ https://t.co/3Av3QWBseG— Lance “Showtime” Holtzclaw (@lancefrmdabean) July 12, 2022
Source: Unless #Pac12 schools make a panic move, "I wouldn't be surprised if they go the whole season" before future of conference is resolved. "There is no rush."— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 13, 2022
Huskies Doin’ Work #BowDown pic.twitter.com/uKES6B5R7H— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 13, 2022
