Dots: Dawg Days

It’s getting hotter, and the season is getting closer. To keep you informed, Dots:
- The Huskies went through conditioning yesterday and it is particularly nice to see Jaxson Kirkland healthy and moving around:
Embrace the heat.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 12, 2022
55 Days. pic.twitter.com/uQNvfTK7LY
- Fifty-three days left until kickoff, more famous number 53s from Dawgman.
- In a situation that seemingly changes by the hour, here’s the latest from SI on the Pac-12 and realignment.
- Speaking of realignment, how does it impact recruiting?
- One of the first players to be offered by this staff, the DT from Minnesota will be committing tonight, with multiple crystal balls indicating Washington:
I will be committing on Tuesday 7/12/2022 at 6:00 pm CT (photos in alphabetical order) pic.twitter.com/3fcOHp788k— Elinneus Davis (@ElinneusDavis) July 11, 2022
- Who are the true Purple Kings?
Who's got the best purple uniforms in the country?— Bow Down Live (@BowDownLive) July 12, 2022
Leave your answers down below
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️#Washington #Huskies #Clemson #KansasState #TCU #BIG12 #PAC12 #ACC #BIG10 pic.twitter.com/Ye5EoQnsNc
- Something to celebrate:
A total of 97 UW student-athletes who participated in @UW_Baseball, @UW_BeachVB, @UW_Rowing, @UWSoftball, @UW_MTennis, @UW_WTennis, & @UWTrack have been recognized for their work in the classroom and named to the @pac12's 2022 Spring Academic Honor Roll.#GoHuskies x @UW_SAAS— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) July 12, 2022
