Dots: Dawg Days

As the season inches closer, we look at realignment, recruiting, and purple uniforms.

By Jeff Gorman
It’s getting hotter, and the season is getting closer. To keep you informed, Dots:

  • The Huskies went through conditioning yesterday and it is particularly nice to see Jaxson Kirkland healthy and moving around:

  • One of the first players to be offered by this staff, the DT from Minnesota will be committing tonight, with multiple crystal balls indicating Washington:

  • Who are the true Purple Kings?

  • Something to celebrate:

