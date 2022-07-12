Happy Tuesday Husky fans. The Husky staff got some great news today when 3-star defensive tackle Elinneus Davis from Moorhead HS, MN committed to UW. The Husky staff hosted Davis during the final weekend in June, and they were able to land him over Minnesota, Iowa State, and Colorado. The Husky coaches really wanted to try and bring in 2 defensive tackles in the 2023 class and Davis was one of their primary targets (they have also landed defensive tackle Sua Lefotu).

Listed at 6’3” and around 295 pounds, Davis already has the size that he can probably see the field right away, but they will likely try and ease him in after a redshirt season. 247 Sports has him rated as the 144th best defensive tackle in the country, which honestly seems low and I would expect to see his stock rise this season after putting some good film on (likely in part due to where he is located and the competition he plays against).

When you watch Davis play you can see how disruptive he is along the line (he takes on blockers and sheds them pretty easily to make a play). He also plays with the speed and change of direction that you don’t typically see from a high schooler his size

Washington has no defensive linemen with eligibility expiring after this year but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Tuli Letuligasenoa head to the NFL Draft with a productive season rather than return for a 6th go around. If he does choose to come back then it would likely mean some attrition at that spot with 11 players fighting for about 5 spots in the rotation. But the Huskies have seen what happens when you take a year off recruiting the defensive line and this staff isn’t taking their chances.

Here are some of Davis’ highlights.

Davis is the 17th commit in the 2023 class and 8th commit that has come out of the June 25th official visit weekend. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.