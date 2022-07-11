 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: MVP, Most Valuable Plum

The Husky great continues to shine in the WNBA

By Max Vrooman
WNBA: All Star Game

Basketball Dots

  • Former Husky star Kelsey Plum continued her dominant season winning All-Star Game MVP with a record high points total. Nothing new about that.

Football Dots

  • Dawgman concluded their scout’s view series by talking to some folks around the conference about their thoughts on Washington’s chances for next year.
  • Jon Wilner continues to pump out content about the latest realignment news for the Pac-12/10/???. He has a mailbag answering a variety of questions as well as a sketch of a wide assortment of possible scenarios for what happens next.
  • Husky DL target Elinneus Davis out of Minnesota announced he’ll be committing tomorrow night. He has largely gone radio silent with recruiting analysts but Washington got the last official visit from him a few weeks ago.
  • Former Tacoma 5-star Jayden Wayne (who has already announced a move to South Florida at IMG Academy for his senior year of HS) officially committed to Mario Cristobal and Miami this weekend.
  • In case anyone out there with kids is looking for a fun way to spend Friday or Saturday night with a movie on the Jumbotron at Husky Stadium.

