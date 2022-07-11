Basketball Dots
- Former Husky star Kelsey Plum continued her dominant season winning All-Star Game MVP with a record high points total. Nothing new about that.
Kelsey Plum scores an All-Star Game record 30 PTS and is your 2022 @ATT #WNBAAllStar Game MVP! pic.twitter.com/a81vWOXCQm— WNBA (@WNBA) July 10, 2022
Last night was a lot of fun at the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event! The event was a huge success and raised over $10,000 for a great cause!— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) July 9, 2022
Thanks to @bbbsps, @KeionB_12, @colebajema22,@Braxton_Meah and all the Bigs for making this night special! #BIGGERtogether#TheFutureIsPurple pic.twitter.com/zK1wyrmVnB
Football Dots
- Dawgman concluded their scout’s view series by talking to some folks around the conference about their thoughts on Washington’s chances for next year.
- Jon Wilner continues to pump out content about the latest realignment news for the Pac-12/10/???. He has a mailbag answering a variety of questions as well as a sketch of a wide assortment of possible scenarios for what happens next.
- Husky DL target Elinneus Davis out of Minnesota announced he’ll be committing tomorrow night. He has largely gone radio silent with recruiting analysts but Washington got the last official visit from him a few weeks ago.
I will be committing on Tuesday 7/12/2022 at 6:00 pm CT (photos in alphabetical order) pic.twitter.com/3fcOHp788k— Elinneus Davis (@ElinneusDavis) July 11, 2022
- Former Tacoma 5-star Jayden Wayne (who has already announced a move to South Florida at IMG Academy for his senior year of HS) officially committed to Mario Cristobal and Miami this weekend.
Happy Birthday @IAmJM_ ! pic.twitter.com/xdVnagblJ3— Washington Football (@UW_Football) July 10, 2022
- In case anyone out there with kids is looking for a fun way to spend Friday or Saturday night with a movie on the Jumbotron at Husky Stadium.
Dawgs Under the Stars is back! ✨— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) July 8, 2022
Join us a week from today for a night of family fun. This event is open to all season ticket holders.#GoHuskies
