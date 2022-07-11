Last night was a lot of fun at the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event! The event was a huge success and raised over $10,000 for a great cause!



Thanks to @bbbsps, @KeionB_12, @colebajema22,@Braxton_Meah and all the Bigs for making this night special! #BIGGERtogether#TheFutureIsPurple pic.twitter.com/zK1wyrmVnB