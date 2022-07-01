 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Fallout from the SoCal Money Grab

Probably about academics mostly

By John Sayler
USC Trojans Spring football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Another commit coming?

Probably this 3 star corner from Fairfield, CA:

Conference Shenanigans

Everyone has a take on the “Big news.”

Caple thinks the Pac-12 is over?

Millen says the conferences are now aligned by economic impact (Hour 2):

Herbstreit: “When the dust settles, that’s where we’re going to be: with about 50 to 55 teams, half of them in the Big Ten, half of them in the SEC.”

.

Stone: “Do the Huskies do everything in their power to join the Trojans and Bruins? Or do they stay with what becomes a mid-major Pac-12 conference?”

Canzano: “Washington brings the Seattle television market. Oregon is a national brand.”

Progress?

Retro Dot

