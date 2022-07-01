If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

.

Another commit coming?

It’s not over…… — Courtney Morgan (@PlayerProMorgan) June 30, 2022

Probably this 3 star corner from Fairfield, CA:

.

Conference Shenanigans

.

Everyone has a take on the “Big news.”

Who's next? @SmittySBJ speculates the programs to watch for potential realignment in college athletics ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r28RWCCmGg — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) June 30, 2022

.

Caple thinks the Pac-12 is over?

West Coast college football as you know it is over. USC and UCLA were proactive about their exit strategy. Washington and Oregon now have little choice but to try to follow them east.https://t.co/LV1LGZSEkQ — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) July 1, 2022

Millen says the conferences are now aligned by economic impact (Hour 2):

Hugh Millen discusses the news today regarding USC, UCLA and the Pac-12 with @Softykjr and @dickfain NOW on KJR!



Listen LIVE on 93.3 KJR-FM, the iHeart Radio App, or online at https://t.co/zm72g5FXxq! — 93.3 KJR (@933KJR) June 30, 2022

.

Herbstreit: “When the dust settles, that’s where we’re going to be: with about 50 to 55 teams, half of them in the Big Ten, half of them in the SEC.”

Kirk Herbstreit breaks down reported USC, UCLA moves to Big Ten https://t.co/dIsxXI6yQ7 via @247sports — Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) July 1, 2022

.

Stone: “Do the Huskies do everything in their power to join the Trojans and Bruins? Or do they stay with what becomes a mid-major Pac-12 conference?”

The Huskies will have to join the Trojans and Bruins in the exodus to the Big Ten or be satisfied where they are, in a conference whose already declining spot in the sports hierarchy will drop even further, writes @StoneLarry. https://t.co/Bcm1I3F3tn — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) June 30, 2022

.

Canzano: “Washington brings the Seattle television market. Oregon is a national brand.”

Big Ten isn't close to done. Keep an eye on Washington, Oregon, Stanford and Cal. (Maybe Utah/Colorado.)



I mentioned those for a reason.



Also, source says this is all FOX driven: "They made this happen. No way UCLA or USC reached out first."



Read: https://t.co/X4P3ZoOGhp — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) June 30, 2022

.

Progress?

The Big Ten map in 2024 and the MLB map in 1958. pic.twitter.com/5IZW9mG9Ug — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 1, 2022

.

Retro Dot

.