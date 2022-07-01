Woof: Washington Picks Up California Cornerback

The Husky coaches got some more good news today when 3 star cornerback Leroy Bryant from Angelo Rodriguez HS, CA committed to UW over offers from Utah, Arizona, WSU, and Oregon. Rated as the nations 49th best cornerback by 247sports, Bryant has shot up the rankings over the last several months. The Huskies hosted Bryant this last weekend and have prioritized him over the last few months. The Husky coaches have been looking at adding at least 2 corners in the 2023 class and Bryant is a classic lockdown cornerback (he reminds me of former Husky Marcus Peters). Listed at 6’0” and around 175 pounds, Peters has a similar build to Peters when he was coming out of high school.

Here are some of Bryant’s highlights.

Bryant is the 16th commit in the class of what is expected to be close to 25.