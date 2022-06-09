Q&A With A 3-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Target

Happy Thursday Husky fans. The Husky staff has been hosting several official visitors of the last couple of weekends. I was able to catchup with 1 of those prospects recently. 3-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi from Lincoln HS, NE visited UW last weekend. Listed at 6’4” and around 180 pounds, the Huskies are trying to land Ngoyi who is rated as the 139th best wideout in the country. Here is some of what he had to say about his recruitment and UW:

When you first were offered by UW what did you think of the offer and the school?

I didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t know too much about the school.

Coach Shephard is recruiting you. How is he recruiting you and how is your connection?

Coach Shep has done great recruiting me. We talk often and he takes the time to come over to nebraska to visit.

What are your impressions of the UW staff and Shephard and coach Deboer?

Very good, they just gave off good vibes.

I believe you switched from DB to WR, how has the switch gone and was there anything that was difficult to adjust to?

It wasn’t a difficult switch, being able to play both just helped out my game and understanding of the wide receiver position.

You are a pretty big wide out, how would you describe yourself as a football player and your strengths?

I can take the top off a defense but I can also help in the run game with my blocking.

Which schools are recruiting you the hardest?

UW, Iowa State, Kansas

How did your visit to UW go and what would say the highlight was?

The visit really proved a lot to me. I liked being able to connect with the other recruits.

What other schools are you planning on visiting?

My next OV will be iowa state and that’s all i’ve set so far.

When you decide to commit what will be the biggest factor in your decision making process?

A big factor is how well i bond with the coaching staff and the culture and atmosphere.

When are you hoping to make your commitment?

Not for sure but maybe sometime near the end of summer

We will have more on Ben as his recruitment moves forward and here is some highlights to check out of his:

Check Out My Junior Szn Highlights | 6’4 185 wr/db | 6’10 wingspan | 40 inch vert | 4.38 40yd | 10ft 10in broad jump https://t.co/Ytcpw2zMdj — (@beni_ngoyi) October 26, 2021

As always follow me @asieverkropp.