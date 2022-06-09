Thursday dots: Breakin’ out

Happy and/or whichever emotion of your choice Thursday. If you’ve ever thought “Gee, I’d love some dots right now,” then are you in the right place.
- Ya know usually I won’t put something in dots that I wrote especially if it’s a couple days old, but f*ck it when you spend ~20 hours on a piece you’ve earned the right to make it stick around a bit. So, if you haven’t seen it already, here’s 3,500 words on UW Softball, Gabbie Plain, and being a kid.
- And if I’m gonna include my own piece, should probably even it out with Max’s thoughts on expectations for next year’s men’s basketball team.
Happy birthday, @Kells_island! #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/7bWYiz0Qvy— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 8, 2022
!— Washington Men's Tennis (@UW_MTennis) June 8, 2022
Washington Names Rahim Esmail Head Men's Tennis Coach
More: https://t.co/NvMVrag1xO#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/6QCj1PVSTG
That is a fast freshman...— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 9, 2022
Not only did Nathan Green make the NCAA final, he broke the held by teammate Luke Houser.
Since Luke also made the final, we think he'll be okay #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/RdnK2QnLsl
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
