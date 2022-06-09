Thursday dots: Breakin’ out

Happy and/or whichever emotion of your choice Thursday. If you’ve ever thought “Gee, I’d love some dots right now,” then are you in the right place.

Ya know usually I won’t put something in dots that I wrote especially if it’s a couple days old, but f*ck it when you spend ~20 hours on a piece you’ve earned the right to make it stick around a bit. So, if you haven’t seen it already, here’s 3,500 words on UW Softball, Gabbie Plain, and being a kid.

And if I’m gonna include my own piece, should probably even it out with Max’s thoughts on expectations for next year’s men’s basketball team.

That is a fast freshman...



Not only did Nathan Green make the NCAA final, he broke the held by teammate Luke Houser.



Since Luke also made the final, we think he'll be okay #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/RdnK2QnLsl — Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 9, 2022

