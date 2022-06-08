Wednesday Dots: Break Me Off a Piece

Laid down last night, Lord, I could not take my rest

Mike Vorel lists ten Dawgs who are primed to take the next step this fall. Not surprisingly, several of the top names on the list come from the positions that Kalen DeBoer’s staff will highlight relative to their predecessors. Namely, speedy receivers and big DBs should be in a better position to succeed.

Speaking of receivers about to make a leap, Dan Raley of SI’s Huskies vertical looks at all the reasons why Rome Odunze might surpass expectations this season. While there are still QB questions for the Dawgs, moving from one of the most conservative offenses in the conference to one of the most open and aggressive should benefit the talented receiver.

Vegas sportsbooks have started to post season win totals on the big board and the number on the Dawgs is 7.5 wins. Kyle Waltos from RealDawg looks at the rationale for that line and debates whether to bet the over or under.

Yesterday, we broke down Keion Brooks’s commitment to the UW basketball team. Today, hear from Brooks himself about why he chose the Huskies and what he expects in Seattle. Brooks participated in a Q&A with with Dawgman.

UW Softball’s Baylee Klingler was named one of four finalists for the Honda Sports Award for the best player in the nation. While it might be hard to overtake Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo for any award, the rarefied air of top four is a great recognition of Klingler’s stellar season.

Pac-12 Linebackers with the highest pass rush grades since 2019



Edefuan Ulofoshio: 92.0

Devin Lloyd: 88.7

