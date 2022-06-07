Tuesday Dots: Babbling about Brooks

You think you’ve seen this town clear through (well, well, well, you can never tell)

Nothin’ here that could int’rest you (well, well, well, you can never tell)

It’s not because you missed out on the Dots that we had to start

What is this, you ask? Why are you reading old-timey song lyrics on a Tuesday instead of a Wednesday? It’s a long and complicated story. You see, Jeff Gorman was busy today so we switched. Ok, it’s a short and uninteresting story. On to the Dots!

June isn’t prime time for college hoops, but Mike Hopkins grabbed the headlines anyway. The Dawgs added Kentucky wing Keion Brooks from the transfer portal on Monday despite a late challenge from Arizona. Brooks was a 5-star, top-25 recruit out of high school and generally played well as a starter on loaded Kentucky teams. Washington will give him a chance to be more of an offensive centerpiece. With the departure of Terrell Brown, that sort of scoring punch is badly needed on Montlake, so the fit makes sense. For more on what the transfer means for the squad this fall, check out Max’s excellent breakdown of all the angles.

Washington has experienced major changes on the coaching front in the last half-decade in many of its major programs. One constant has been Lindsay Meggs in the UW baseball dugout. Meggs announced on Monday that he is retiring after 13 years as the UW baseball coach. The peak of his tenure came in 2018 when Washington qualified for the College World Series. Best wishes to Coach Meggs.

At Dawgman, Scott Eklund has a profile of Avery Johnson’s official visit to Montlake last weekend. The four-star, dual-threat QB from Kansas is also considering Kansas State, Oregon, and Virginia. With a lack of high-end QB depth in the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes, Johnson would be a huge get for the Dawgs.

I try to minimize the UWDP self-promotion in this space, but if you haven’t checked out Gabey Lucas’s farewell opus to Gabbie Plain yet, set aside some time to read it. I’m a sucker for a good personal story woven together with the prevailing sporting narrative and Gabey nailed it.

Texas becomes the 1st unseeded team to reach the championship round of the Women's College World Series.



The Longhorns will match-up with Red River and Big 12 rival Oklahoma, making this the 3rd time 2 teams from the same conference will battle for the softball national title. pic.twitter.com/NhLbgN6Jnn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2022

.@UW_MBB guard Terrell Brown, Jr. (@TerrellNBrown) is hoping to showcase his playmaking abilities and improved 3-point shooting during his workouts.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/7aphGAy5MS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 6, 2022

Campus Views!! Can't make this stuff up!! pic.twitter.com/waDFKSCqUu — Inoke Breckterfield (@CoachNokesDL) June 7, 2022