Football Dots
- Mike Vorel put out a Husky football mailbag before the weekend answering questions such as whether UW has had the greatest variance of any program in the country over the last couple decades.
- Washington had 4 official visitors on campus this weekend: Edge Jaeden Moore, QB Avery Johnson, DL Trey Wilson, and WR Beni Ngoyi.
- Scott Eklund caught up with Nebraska standout Ngoyi to talk about his first trip to Seattle as it appears UW and Iowa State are the frontrunners.
- He also talked with Jaeden Moore who is on the first of 4 planned official visits this month.
Thank you to the Washington staff for a GREAT official pic.twitter.com/wJTpuVVsYK— Trey Wilson (@EgeTrey) June 5, 2022
- Athlon named 11 players to one of their 4 Pac-12 preseasons teams. There are some interesting choices on the list but the 3 named to the 1st team seem like the most likely 3 players to get there at season’s end.
1⃣1⃣ Dawgs have been named to the @AthlonSports preseason All-Pac-12 team‼️#BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/pVufI4x8dh— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 3, 2022
Previewing Washington vs Michigan State - Edge at each position group:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) June 4, 2022
QB: Michigan St
RB: Michigan St
WR: Michigan St
TE: UW
OL: UW
DL: Even
LB: Michigan St
Secondary: UW
ST: Michigan St
Coaching: Michigan St
Home Field: UW
Analysis ⤵️ https://t.co/F7EaSUVx3e
#AGTG after a great camp I am extremely excited to announce I have been re-offerd by The university of Washington #GoDawg @coachIzFw @CoachMorrell3 @UW_Football @TFordFSP @RealMG96 @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/toHTl37vSG— Rahshawn Clark (@RahshawnClark_) June 5, 2022
Basketball Dots
- Washington’s trip to Gonzaga this year will happen on Friday, December 9th according to Jon Rothstein if you’re looking to travel to Spokane. The Huskies are expected to host Auburn as their primary home non-conference game but that date is unknown at this time.
Husky Athletics Dots
- Washington men’s rowing finished 4th at the IRA Championships to conclude their season.
