Recruiting Roundup: Several Official Visitors Make Their Way To Campus & Other Notes

4 star quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize HS, KS made his trek up to Seattle this weekend. Rated as the 12th best quarterback in the 2023 class, Johnson is a 3 sport athlete for his school. The Huskies were able to get the first official visit for Johnson, and they are battling Oregon, Kansas State, and Virginia for his commitment. Listed at 6’2” and around 170 pounds, Johnson is a true dual threat quarterback. After not taking a quarterback in the 2022 class the Huskies are looking at adding 2 in the 2023 class and Johnson would be a massive win for the Husky staff.

Junior Season Highlights Part 1 pic.twitter.com/KrucXEKuIj — Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) December 19, 2021

4 Star (composite rated) defensive lineman Trey Wilson from Lakeview Centennial HS, TX also made his way to campus this weekend. Listed at 6’3” and around 230 pounds, Wilson looks like he is being recruited on the edge but he could grow into a 5 technique player in a few years as well. The Huskies are battling USC, and Utah for his commitment it appears. The Huskies are set to likely lose at least 1 edge rusher this season and they would love to add a talented pass rusher like Wilson to their roster. 247sports has Wilson rated as the 86th best defensive lineman in the 2023 class.

3 star edge rusher Jaeden Moore from Central Valley Christian HS, CA is another edge rusher who visited campus this weekend. Listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds, Moore is an athletic edge rusher who reminds me a lot of current Husky defensive end Bralen Trice. The Huskies are battling WSU, Cal, and Arizona for his commitment (though it’s thought Cal and UW are the current leaders). Rated as the 36th best edge rusher in the country, Moore has a ton of potential and after a season or 2 learning from the Husky staff he could be a game wrecker.

Last but not least 3 star wideout Ben Ngoyi from Lincoln HS, NE headed up to Seattle as well. Listed at 6’4” and around 180 pounds Ngoyi is a lengthy wideout who has all the tools to be an elite wide receiver. Rated as the 139th best wideout in the country (which is probably too low for him), Ngoyi currently holds offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Pitt, and Minnesota. Wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shephard has already landed 2 wideouts in the 2023 class and it looks like he’s trying to add at least 2 more. Ngoyi would be a great addition to the wideout room and after a year or 2 he could develop into an all conference player with his skill set.

Check Out My Junior Szn Highlights | 6’4 185 wr/db | 6’10 wingspan | 40 inch vert | 4.38 40yd | 10ft 10in broad jump https://t.co/Ytcpw2zMdj — (@beni_ngoyi) October 26, 2021

In other news the Husky staff headed to Redlands for a camp this weekend as well. The staff got a chance to check out some 2024 and 2025 prospects and several offers went out (I won’t post all of them here now, but you can check my Twitter for all of the offers made). The Husky staff is putting in a ton of work hitting the recruiting trail hard and it should pay dividends in the future.

