Q&A With A 2023 4-Star Husky Recruit

Happy Saturday Husky fans. There has been a lot going on recruiting wise and I’ll break some of that down tomorrow. Today I wanted to share an interview I had with 2023 4 star cornerback Maliki Crawford from Pacifica HS, CA. Listed at 6’3” and around 185 pounds, Crawford is a bigger cornerback that is set to visit UW the last weekend in June. Here is what he had to say about UW and his recruitment:

You recently narrowed down your list to UCLA, USC, UW, Oregon, and Cal and it looks like you are going to visit all of them. Are you planning on committing after those visits?

Honestly I’m really just taking my time with the recruiting process. I don’t really have a set date of when I’m committing.

How do you feel about UW and the Husky staff’s recruitment of you?

I feel really good about it. Everyone on the staff taps in with me on a regular basis so I definitely feel the love.

It sounds like you are going to visit with your teammate Jordan Whitney. Have you guys talked about heading up to visit UW and what your thoughts about UW are?

Me and Jordan haven’t been able to take a recruiting trip together throughout our recruiting process so it’s pretty cool we’re visiting the same school. UW is one of our top schools as well so it’s pretty cool to explore the opportunity together.

Have you and any of the other visitors that last weekend of June connected about visiting UW?

No not yet.

Are you excited to get up to UW again? What are you most looking forward to?

I loved Seattle when I was first out there so I can’t wait to be back in the atmosphere. I’m not really looking forward to anything in particular, Washington is just a cool place to be in.

The Huskies are battling UCLA, Cal, USC, and Oregon to try and land the 26th best cornerback in the country. Look for an update and more news on Crawford as we get closer to his visit date.

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.