Woof: Huskies Land Giant OT Commit

Amidst the ever-changing college football landscape, at least some good news made its way through as 6’9 Offensive Tackle prospect Soane Faasolo committed to Washington.

God Is Great pic.twitter.com/xEzqrrBMoF — Soane Faasolo (@SoaneFaasolo) June 30, 2022

Faasolo comes from Menlo-Atherton HS in Menlo Park, CA and is rated as a 3-star prospect and the 136th ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2023. He picked the Huskies over offers from Oregon State, Cal, and BYU. Last weekend Faasolo was a late addition to the official visit weekend and the experience was enough to get a verbal commitment. Previously he had also visited Oregon State.

This is the 4th commitment along the offensive line in the last week as previously Zachary Henning, Elijah Jackett, and Landen Hatchett. Henning and Jackett are also tackle prospects whereas Hatchett is expected to be primarily a center. There’s no question that Faasolo has an unconventional build to play tackle given his 6’9 height. Until recently he had primarily focused on basketball with good reason. There isn’t a long list of success from players that tall but there are definitely isolated examples. He represents a big, athletic ball of clay for Scott Huff to mold into an impact lineman.

He becomes the 15th commitment in the 2023 class so far and the 8th to commit after taking an official visit last week.

Here are Fasolo’s highlights