Dots: Woofs-A-Lot (Oh and also maybe conference realignment is happening again oh god)

Good morning, here’s some dots:
- Christian Caple details Big Fat Recruiting Weekend 2K22.
- And he gives a summary of the Dawgs landing their two commits of the day yesterday:
I am so grateful for this opportunity and want to say thank you to everyone throughout this process. With that being said, I am committing to the University of Washington!!! @UW_Football @KalenDeBoer @GrubbRyan pic.twitter.com/qCpwl8gG7I— Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) June 29, 2022
Here…WE…Go!!!!!! BOW DOWN pic.twitter.com/y5uuClc0Dw— landen hatchett (@LandenHatchett) June 29, 2022
- The Athletic on the days when the Playboy All-America team really mattered.
- Recruit Jordan Sanford talks about his Washington trip.
Dejounte Murray moves east:
The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022
Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. will join the Minnesota Timberwolves for NBA Summer League, sources tell @RookieScale.— Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 29, 2022
Brown boasts a strong scoring résumé, holding WAC, Pac-12, and Portsmouth Invitational Tournament scoring crowns.
In the middle of all this is this, which I feel like is definitely gonna go down very smoothly and work out if it happens:
Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power.— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022
Most importantly, of course, it’s this old man’s birthday:
Cody Pickett Fan Club, ASSEMBLLLLE https://t.co/OKIirA2r6V pic.twitter.com/2SKWzQE9yE— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 30, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
