Dots: Woofs-A-Lot (Oh and also maybe conference realignment is happening again oh god)

I am so grateful for this opportunity and want to say thank you to everyone throughout this process. With that being said, I am committing to the University of Washington!!! @UW_Football @KalenDeBoer @GrubbRyan pic.twitter.com/qCpwl8gG7I — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) June 29, 2022

Dejounte Murray moves east:

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. will join the Minnesota Timberwolves for NBA Summer League, sources tell @RookieScale.



Brown boasts a strong scoring résumé, holding WAC, Pac-12, and Portsmouth Invitational Tournament scoring crowns. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 29, 2022

In the middle of all this is this, which I feel like is definitely gonna go down very smoothly and work out if it happens:

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

Most importantly, of course, it’s this old man’s birthday:

Cody Pickett Fan Club, ASSEMBLLLLE https://t.co/OKIirA2r6V pic.twitter.com/2SKWzQE9yE — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 30, 2022

