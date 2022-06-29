 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Basking in the Glow

Good vibes linger over Seattle following big recruiting weekend

  • More fall-out from the tremendous recruiting weekend, as Dawgman had a glowing visit recap from four-star Texas safety Jordan Sanford. He discussed meeting some big guns on his trip, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Bobby Wagner, and Budda Baker. Keep your eyes peeled for more news on Sanford, because Crystal Balls have been coming in for him to UW.

  • The Athletic has a great historical piece on the defunct Playboy All-American Team. The honor had more cache than any modern equivalent, so much so that at least one player decided to put off going pro to make the list.

  • Shortly after Kalen DeBoer took the UW head coaching job, it looked like Jake Haener would follow his coach back to his first college. In the end, eligibility issues and the allure of playing for Jeff Tedford kept Haener at Fresno. Dan Raley looks at just how close Haener came to overcoming those obstacles on the route back to Seattle.

