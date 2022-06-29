Woof: Huskies Land In-State Offensive Lineman

The Husky coaches continued their hot streak today when they landed 3-star Offensive lineman Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA. Rated as the 28th best interior lineman in the country, Hatchett committed to UW over offers from Texas A&M, USC, Oregon, and Michigan.

The Huskies have been recruiting Hatchett for a while and their efforts really ramped up this last weekend on his official visit. Listed at 6’3” and around 295 Hatchett is smaller than his bigger brother and current Husky offensive lineman Geirean. Hatchett is being projected to play inside for the Huskies and he has the talent and build to play early.

Hatchett is the 13th commit in the class and is the 7th commit from last weekend’s visits (Thursday-Sunday).

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.