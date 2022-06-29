Happy afternoon Husky fans. The Husky coaches got another commit this afternoon when 3-star Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from TF Riggs HS, SD committed to UW.

I am so grateful for this opportunity and want to say thank you to everyone throughout this process. With that being said, I am committing to the University of Washington!!! @UW_Football @KalenDeBoer @GrubbRyan pic.twitter.com/qCpwl8gG7I — Lincoln Kienholz (@LincolnKienholz) June 29, 2022

Kienholz visited UW this last weekend and the Husky staff clearly convinced him to head to Montlake next season, the furthest of his final choices from home. Connecting with a South Dakota QB wasn’t an issue though for the UW staff as head coach Kalen DeBoer is himself a South Dakota native and OC/QB coach Ryan Grubb coached with DeBoer in the state for several years.

Rated as the 42nd best quarterback in the 2023 class, Kienholz chose UW over offers from Wisconsin, North Dakota State, Kansas State, and Minnesota. Last season Kienholz threw for 3,359 yards and 37 touchdowns with 6 picks. Listed at 6’3” and around 185 pound Kienholz has good size for the position, and he should be able to play relatively soon after he lands on Montlake. When you watch his film you can see how good of an arm he has and how mobile he is.

After not taking a quarterback in the 2022 class the Huskies desperately needed to add one in their 2023 class. Currently there are no QBs who will run out of eligibility for UW after this year but only the most naïve would expect that to mean there won’t be movement at the position. It is exceedingly rare in the current day and age to make it through a full offseason without an outgoing QB transfer. Since UW didn’t bring in a freshman last class it wouldn’t be a shock to also see the staff bring in an older transfer at the position depending on how this season goes and who ends up winning the job by season’s end.

Kienholz is the 14th commit in the 2023 class and 9th commit since the 20th of June.