 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Gleaming in Purple and Gold

A hype video, a recruiting weekend recap, and a state of the program.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

We’re one week into summer but I’ve already got my eye on the fall and the start of football season. Until then, enjoy Dots.

  • The Assyrian came down like the wolf on the fold, and his cohorts were gleaming in purple and gold:

  • Coach DeBoer showing off Seattle:

  • Looks about right:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...