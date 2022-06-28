We’re one week into summer but I’ve already got my eye on the fall and the start of football season. Until then, enjoy Dots.

The Assyrian came down like the wolf on the fold, and his cohorts were gleaming in purple and gold:

Washington.

Gleaming.

Purple and Gold.

A single heartbeat unites Huskies everywhere.

We won’t let up. We won’t back down.#PurpleReign #BowDown pic.twitter.com/15FkS1kF2N — Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 28, 2022

Christian Caple at The Athletic gives a behind the scenes look at Washington’s big recruiting weekend which saw six players commit to UW.

Speaking of ‘croots, Mike Vorel analyzes which 2023 commits are most important to the program.

Husky Football is just 67 days away, so Dawgman profiles a famous #67 who played left tackle for the team in the 90s.

Is Washington poised to bounce back with new leadership after a disappointing 4-8 season? The Athletic’s State of the Program series continues with Washington.

Coach DeBoer showing off Seattle:

Looks about right:

Recapping this weekend at the water cooler this morning. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ULIFog1Fve — Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 27, 2022

CBS offers their Pac-12 preview and win totals.

West Coast CFB ranks Pac-12 wide receivers and offensive linemen.