We’re one week into summer but I’ve already got my eye on the fall and the start of football season. Until then, enjoy Dots.
- The Assyrian came down like the wolf on the fold, and his cohorts were gleaming in purple and gold:
Washington.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 28, 2022
Gleaming.
Purple and Gold.
A single heartbeat unites Huskies everywhere.
We won’t let up. We won’t back down.#PurpleReign #BowDown pic.twitter.com/15FkS1kF2N
- Christian Caple at The Athletic gives a behind the scenes look at Washington’s big recruiting weekend which saw six players commit to UW.
- Speaking of ‘croots, Mike Vorel analyzes which 2023 commits are most important to the program.
- Husky Football is just 67 days away, so Dawgman profiles a famous #67 who played left tackle for the team in the 90s.
- Is Washington poised to bounce back with new leadership after a disappointing 4-8 season? The Athletic’s State of the Program series continues with Washington.
- Coach DeBoer showing off Seattle:
Love our city! @UW_Football #BowDown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/GnbYIpIlIu— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) June 26, 2022
- Looks about right:
Recapping this weekend at the water cooler this morning. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/ULIFog1Fve— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 27, 2022
- CBS offers their Pac-12 preview and win totals.
- West Coast CFB ranks Pac-12 wide receivers and offensive linemen.
- Is it way too early to preview the Michigan State? Probably. But here’s one anyway.
Loading comments...