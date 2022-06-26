Woof: Huskies Land A California Defensive Tackle

Hello again Husky fans. The Husky staff got some more good news today when 3 star defensive tackle Sua Lefotu from St John Bosco HS, CA committed to UW today. Rated as the 139th best defensive tackle in the country, Lefotu was limited to playing in only a few games this last season. The Huskies recently saw him at a camp and offered him shortly thereafter. They beat out ASU, Arizona, Michigan State, and Colorado. Lefotu projects to play inside and some recruiting insiders think he stock will jump after he plays a full season.

All Glory to God!!! I had an amazing visit to the University of Washington! I am proud to say I COMMITTED!!! GO DAWGS!!! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/TE38hxGzKs — Sua Lefotu (@SuaLefotu) June 27, 2022

Lefotu is the 12th commit in the class and 8th commit this week.