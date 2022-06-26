 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Woof: Huskies Land A California Offensive Tackle

Washington picked up a commitment from offensive tackle Elishah Jackett

NCAA Football: North Dakota at Washington Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Hello again Husky fans. The Husky program got some more good news when 3 star offensive tackle Elishah Jackett from El Modena HS, CA committed to UW on his official visit. Jackett, who is rated as the 34th best offensive tackle in the country, committed to UW over UCLA, Cal, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas, and Nebraska.

Listed at 6’7” and around 280 pounds, Jackett has a left tackle frame and the athleticism to handle pass rushers as well as get on the edge and clear running lanes. The Husky staff prioritized Jackett throughout his recruitment and it paid off with his commitment which is big for the Husky program.

Jackett is the 7th commit this week and the 11th overall in the class.

