Woof: Huskies Land A California Offensive Tackle

Hello again Husky fans. The Husky program got some more good news when 3 star offensive tackle Elishah Jackett from El Modena HS, CA committed to UW on his official visit. Jackett, who is rated as the 34th best offensive tackle in the country, committed to UW over UCLA, Cal, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Texas, and Nebraska.

Listed at 6’7” and around 280 pounds, Jackett has a left tackle frame and the athleticism to handle pass rushers as well as get on the edge and clear running lanes. The Husky staff prioritized Jackett throughout his recruitment and it paid off with his commitment which is big for the Husky program.

I said I was going to wait to post until my bday… But I couldn’t hold this in anymore, i’m so passionate about this one right here because we are going to build a future together winning championships on Montlake with that being said I want to announce i’m a DAWG! @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/LZxoEKQ6GH — Elishah Jackett (@elishah_jackett) June 26, 2022

Jackett is the 7th commit this week and the 11th overall in the class.