Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Land A Wave Of Commits & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. This week has been a good week for the Husky football program. The Husky coaches hosted 17 recruits this weekend (starting Thursday, but more over the whole week). So far they have landed 6 commits which has taken the 2023 class to 10 commits. They have also moved up to the 25th ranked class according to 247sports. It sounds like the Husky coaches aren’t done adding to the commitment list this weekend, with more anticipated today at some point.

The big recruiting has paid big dividends for the Husky program. As I mentioned above they were able to bring in 17 recruits this weekend (which is the highest count I can remember) and 20 over the course of the entire week. Here is a list of who was able to make their way up to Montlake this week:

4 star tight end Kenyon Sadiq from Skyline Senior HS, ID (Monday visit)

3 star offensive tackle Zachary Henning from Grandview HS, CO (committed to UW and visited starting Tuesday)

4 star defensive end Blake Purchase from Cherry Creek HS, CO (Tuesday visit)

3 star defensive end Gavin Geweniger from Chapparel HS, AZ (Wednesday visit)

3 star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz from T.F. Riggs HS, SD (visited Thursday)

4 star defensive back Vincent Holmes (composite 4 star who committed to UW and visited on Thursday)

Here are the weekend visitors:

4 star cornerback Curley Reed from Lake Charles College Prep HS, LA

4 star defensive end Anthony James from Wylie HS, TX (committed to UW)

3 star defensive back Jordan Sanford from Mansfield Timberview HS, TX

3 star offensive tackle Elishah Jackett from El Modena HS, CA

3 star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons from Tennyson HS, CA

3 star athlete Ethan O’Connor from Los Alamitos HS, CA

3 star running back Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield HS, CA ( Husky commit)

3 star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett from Ferndale HS, WA

3 star defensive tackle Elennius Davis from Moorhead HS, MN

3 star defensive end Jacob Lane from Emerald Ridge HS, WA (committed to UW)

3 star linebacker Jordan Whitney from Pacifica HS, CA (committed to UW)

3 star linebacker Victory Johnson from Cathedral Catholic HS, CA

3 star offensive lineman Soane Faasolo from Menlo Atherton HS, CA

Defensive lineman Sua Lefotu from St John Bosco HS, CA (he doesn’t have a composite ranking yet)

Cornerback Leroy Bryant from Angelo Rodriguez HS, CA (he also doesn’t have a composite ranking yet)

As I mentioned above I would expect several more commits from the visitor list to be added to the commitment list (spread out over some time). The Husky staff did a great job of building momentum and hosting a large group of official visitors. From the sounds of it, and obviously based on the results this far, they have knocked it out of the park (adding James was a huge national statement about the staffs ability to recruit). Landing the amount of commits they have this week will really help the program not only from a recruiting perspective, but it also sends a message to fans, and recruits that the Husky staff can recruit.

After this weekend recruiting will head into a dead period for a few weeks (no official visits).

