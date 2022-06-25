Woof: Huskies Land California Defensive Back

The Husky coaches got some more good news today when defensive back Vincent Holmes from San Jacinto HS, CA committed to UW. Rated as the 73rd best athlete in the country by 247 Sports, Holmes has been a big climber in the rankings (he’s a composite 4-star recruit).

Holmes is listed at 6’1” and around 180 pounds, and when you watch him play you can see how instinctive he is on the field. The Huskies beat out Oregon, Colorado, and Arizona for his commitment. Holmes comes from the same high school as current Husky Davon Banks, who also plays in the secondary.

After a great talk with my family and my head coach @Coach_Galliano| and a great visit at the University of Washington I would like to announce my commitment to the dawgs @KalenDeBoer @CoachMorrell3 @CoachJuice6 @CoachShephard @WilliamInge1 @PlayerProMorgan @cjmcgorisk pic.twitter.com/AyvHtH3pBe — 4⭐️ATH vincent holmes (@vincentholmes18) June 25, 2022

Holmes will likely play safety, but he could play cornerback as well. He’s the 9th commit in the class and 5th this week. Expect more to come in the near future as the Huskies continue their massive recruiting weekend.