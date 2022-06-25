Woof: Huskies Land California LB Commit

The Huskies continued their momentum today when 3 star linebacker Jordan Whitney from Pacifica HS, CA committed to UW. The Huskies were able to reel in Whitney on his official visit. Whitney, who is rated as the 43rd best linebacker in the country by 247sports, is a linebacker who flies around the field. Listed at 6’2 and around 215 pounds Whitney has run a 11.2 100 this last season. His speed is such an asset he also plays running back on offense for his team. The Huskies beat out Cal, Arizona, USC, Boise State, and WSU for his commitment. The Huskies could really use a few linebackers in the class and Whitney will have a chance to play early.

Whitney is the 6th commit this week and the 10th commit in the class. Here are some of his highlights.