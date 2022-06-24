 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Husky legend Hugh McElhenny dies at the age of 93

A member of the 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield” McElhenny played in the NFL for 13 seasons.

By John Sayler
San Francisco 49ers Y.A. Tittle, Hugh McElhenny, and Frankie Albert Photo ran 08/22/1952, p. 1; Photo shot 07/22/1952

Football

Kalen Deboer’s Huskies listed as a “Definitely Maybe” to make a bowl game in 2022:

“Hurryin’ Hugh” would eventually be known in the NFL as simply “The King”

He left UW as a first-team, Associated Press All-American. McElhenny finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 2,499 yards. He still holds the single-game rushing record of 296 yards against WSU.

The San Francisco 49ers offered McElhenny a contract to bypass college football. Instead, he spent a year at Compton Junior College, then transferred to the University of Washington:

Basketball

Kelsey Plum averaging 20.3 PPG and 6.0 assists during her 5th season in the WNBA, and everyone is noticing:

.

Retro Dot

