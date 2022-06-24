If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
.
Football
- Christian Caple from The Althletic talks recruiting and more in his latest mailbag.
.
Kalen Deboer’s Huskies listed as a “Definitely Maybe” to make a bowl game in 2022:
College football: 10 teams most likely to bounce back and make a bowl game in 2022 https://t.co/raTGNQSK6y via @247sports @UW_Football— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) June 24, 2022
.
“Hurryin’ Hugh” would eventually be known in the NFL as simply “The King”
“The King.” UW mourns the loss of Hugh McElhenny.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 23, 2022
“We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Husky legend Hugh McElhenny. He was one of the all-time great Huskies and our thoughts are with Hugh’s family, friends and former teammates.” - Jen Cohenhttps://t.co/s0xceNCDEl pic.twitter.com/sfncTQUwmy
.
He left UW as a first-team, Associated Press All-American. McElhenny finished as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 2,499 yards. He still holds the single-game rushing record of 296 yards against WSU.
Hugh McElhenny, possibly the greatest UW football player ever, has died. He was the best compensated, too.https://t.co/FjdidlHrBb— Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) June 23, 2022
.
The San Francisco 49ers offered McElhenny a contract to bypass college football. Instead, he spent a year at Compton Junior College, then transferred to the University of Washington:
Hugh McElhenny — who died June 17 at 93 — amassed 296 rushing yards (still a program record), 14.8 YPC & 5 TD in a 52-21 win over WSU in 1950. He totaled 578 rushing yards, 10.1 YPC & 7 TD in 3 career games against the Cougs.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 24, 2022
Long live the Apple Cup King: https://t.co/uEq25qWVGv
McElhenny was a 6-1, 200-pound running back who ran the 100-yard dash in 9.7 seconds as a high-schooler — in 1947. Could have starred in any era.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) June 23, 2022
It is with deep sadness the Pro Football Hall of Fame shares the passing of Hugh McElhenny. He died at the age of 93.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 23, 2022
We pass along our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and to the many whose lives he touched.
More Info: https://t.co/ur3OgXx2eC pic.twitter.com/5vWHZn4y4s
.
Basketball
Kelsey Plum averaging 20.3 PPG and 6.0 assists during her 5th season in the WNBA, and everyone is noticing:
Fascinated by WNBA All-Star vote disparity b/w fans, players and media. Players don't love Skylar Diggins-Smith, Elena Delle Donne and Candace Parker nearly much as fans. Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Mitchell aren't connecting with fans. The media is sleeping on Jewell Loyd. pic.twitter.com/dgKQnqWmkH— Percy Allen (@PercyAllen206) June 23, 2022
.
Can you name all ten?
There are 10 programs who have 10 or more active NBA players. We are one of them.#ProDawgs x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/l1jdjxohbJ— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 23, 2022
.
Retro Dot
.
Loading comments...