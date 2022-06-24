Woof: Washington Gets Commitment From A Colorado OL

The Huskies received great news this sunny Friday afternoon when Colorado OL Zachary Henning announced his commitment to Washington.

The 247 Sports composite has Henning with a 0.8416 rating and a 3-star recruit as the #9 prospect in the state of Colorado. At 6’6 and 275 pounds, Henning has plenty of room on his frame to build strength once he gets to college. His measurements are almost identical to those of former Husky tackle Jared Hilbers when he entered UW. Henning is an athletic tackle that should be able to slide easily to engage rushers but also get out in space to help on the edge.

Henning took an official visit to Seattle beginning this past Tuesday after having also been on campus at the end of May. He was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Utah this upcoming weekend but cancelled that trip after arriving at Washington. That combined with a crystal ball prediction from his lead analyst at 247 made it clear that a commitment was forthcoming. Henning also had offers from Colorado, Indiana, Kansas State, and Oregon State.

Henning becomes the 8th commitment in Washington’s class of 2023 and the 4th this week.

Here are some of Henning’s highlights from his junior season.