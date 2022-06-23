 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Diesel powered engine

Plus a look at how NIL deals have positively impacted women’s college athletes.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Oregon at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Thursday, want some dots?

Here’s some dots!

First thing’s first, the Dawgs got a commitment from a dude named Diesel yesterday:

Even if it’s not Washington-related, you can’t just not include #TexasIsBack x #TheMannings:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...