Thursday Dots: Diesel powered engine

Happy Thursday, want some dots?
Here’s some dots!
First thing’s first, the Dawgs got a commitment from a dude named Diesel yesterday:
☔️☔️☔️☔️ COMMITTED ☔️☔️☔️☔️ #AGTG #PurpleReign #GoHuskies @CoachJuice6 @CoachMorrell3 @CoachEAmoako @coachjoegordon pic.twitter.com/TooNkXLysa— Diesel Gordon (@DieselGordon3) June 22, 2022
- Mike Vorel on how NIL has changed the game for women’s college athletes and the past stars who would’ve benefited from the new rules.
- And Mike on this recruiting weekend for Washington Football and the implications thereof.
- CBS has 10 programs who’ll return to bowls this year, including a probable for UW.
Let’s goooo KP!! @Kelseyplum10 https://t.co/S6QCvZts7L— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) June 23, 2022
Congratulations to @UW_MSoccer's Dylan Teves and @UWSoftball's Gabbie Plain on being named the Washington recipients of the 2021-22 Tom Hansen Medal, awarded by the Pac-12 Conference— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 22, 2022
» https://t.co/jm3wiL0qRK#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/8ztMaBtidu
Seattle was amazing!! Huge shoutout to the staff at UW for making my OV such a great experience! Loved it !! #PurpleReign #BowDown #Dawgs @UW_Football @NickSheridanUW @jerretmcelwain @KalenDeBoer pic.twitter.com/xxOQfBX8DB— Kenyon Sadiq 4⭐️ (@KenyonSadiq) June 23, 2022
Dawgs putting in that work on this beautiful Seattle morning! #BowDown #PurpleReign #WinnersWin pic.twitter.com/vFpzvCzDXx— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) June 23, 2022
Even if it’s not Washington-related, you can’t just not include #TexasIsBack x #TheMannings:
Say it! #TexasisBack https://t.co/YJa7xuwgNu pic.twitter.com/pJzIkBJ9qr— Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) June 23, 2022
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
Loading comments...