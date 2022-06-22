Woof: Huskies Land A 2023 Defensive Back From Texas

Happy Wednesday Husky fans. The Huskies got some good news today when 2023 cornerback Diesel Gordon from Seguin HS, TX committed to UW over offers from ASU and Utah. Listed at 5’11” and around 170 pounds, it sounds like UW is recruiting Gordon as a safety in their scheme. Last season he was only able to play in 7 games, but his stock has been rising this spring during the camp circuit.

Fine tuning my craft! Still more work to be done! #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/gbIPctox10 — Diesel Gordon (@DieselGordon3) June 4, 2022

The Huskies will likely take at least 2 safeties in the 2023 with one now being Gordon. He is the 6th commit in the 2023 class.

