#Woof: Huskies Land A 2023 Defensive Back From Texas

DB Diesel Gordon has verbally committed to be a Dawg

NCAA Football: Pac-12 Conference Championship-Utah vs Washington Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Wednesday Husky fans. The Huskies got some good news today when 2023 cornerback Diesel Gordon from Seguin HS, TX committed to UW over offers from ASU and Utah. Listed at 5’11” and around 170 pounds, it sounds like UW is recruiting Gordon as a safety in their scheme. Last season he was only able to play in 7 games, but his stock has been rising this spring during the camp circuit.

The Huskies will likely take at least 2 safeties in the 2023 with one now being Gordon. He is the 6th commit in the 2023 class.

